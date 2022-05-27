© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Native students exercise right to wear regalia at graduation

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 27, 2022 at 7:39 AM MST
tribal regalia
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer
/
Amryn Tom reacts after graduating from Cedar City High School on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Cedar City, Utah. Tom is wearing an eagle feather given to her by her mother and a cap that a family friend beaded.

Native American students in southern Utah donned beaded caps and eagle feathers at high school graduations this week, months after the state passed a law enshrining their right to wear tribal regalia at the ceremonies.

Utah is among a growing list of states where lawmakers have responded to reports of Native American students being barred from wearing beaded caps or eagle feathers at graduation by passing laws to stop school districts from banning them.

Native American students, advocates and attorneys argue that the right to wear regalia to celebrate milestones is an important cultural and spiritual practice for many tribes throughout the United States.

In 2021, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed a bill into law that guarantees students the right to wear tribal regalia at graduation ceremonies.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Utahnative americansgraduation
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press