US judge rejects request to block work for new copper mine

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 27, 2022 at 11:37 AM MST
Santa Rita Mountains
USFS
/
A Hudbay Minerals Inc. subsidiary plans to begin clearing and grading this month on the site in Tucson's Santa Rita Mountains for a planned new mine with five open pits.

A federal judge has rejected a request by opponents to stop Toronto-based Hudbay Minerals Inc. from preparing a planned new copper mine’s site in the Santa Rita Mountains near Tucson.

U.S. District Judge James Soto refused to issue a temporary restraining order and dismissed a lawsuit filed by the Tohono O’odham, Pasqua Yaqui and Hopi tribes and the group Save the Scenic Santa Ritas.

Soto’s ruling Monday said Hudbay’s surrender of a suspended Clean Water Act Permit for a nearby project, the Rosemont Mine, removed the suit’s legal basis because the projects weren’t legally related.

KNAU and Arizona News Hudbay Minerals Inc.Santa Rita MountainsCopper miningtucsonHopi tribe
