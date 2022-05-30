© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona governor in Israel for trade, water, security talks

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 30, 2022 at 4:22 AM MST
Governor Doug Ducey is on a five-day visit to Israel where he'll meet with political and business leaders of the Middle Eastern country.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is on a five-day visit to Israel where he will meet with political and business leaders of the Middle Eastern country.

Ducey arrived in Israel on Sunday morning along with the head of the Arizona Commerce Authority and the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Ducey spokesperson C.J. Karamargin says the Republican governor’s meetings will focus on trade, water and border security.

Ducey has worked over his seven years in office to boost economic ties with Israel, which has a similar arid climate and water and security issues.

Among the political leaders he plans to meet are the current and former prime ministers, Israel's president and the U.S. Ambassador.

