Democrat Lieberman drops out of Arizona gubernatorial race

Democrat Aaron Lieberman has ended his campaign for Arizona governor. The former state lawmaker said Friday there’s no viable path to victory.

Lieberman struggled to gain traction against the Democratic front-runner, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. He says he owes it to his supporters to be honest with them about his unlikely chances of becoming governor.

Lieberman founded two organizations focused on early childhood education before being elected to the Legislature in 2018.

His departure from the race leaves two other major candidates seeking the Democratic nomination: Hobbs and former Nogales Mayor Marco Lopez.