More heavy wind and critical fire weather in store

Another day of strong winds and dry conditions are in store for parts of the state.

According to the National Weather Service, gusts of up to 45 miles per hour are possible Monday afternoon for east-central Arizona where a red flag warning has been issued, along with 35 miles per hour across the rest of the region.

Winds combined with low humidity will cause critical fire weather conditions in the eastern part of the state including parts of Navajo County and the Navajo Nation.

Meteorologists are warning of possible difficult driving conditions and reduced visibility because of blowing dust especially in the Little Colorado River Valley.

Lighter winds are expected Tuesday and Wednesday, before a return of gusty winds by the end of the week. It follows persistent heavy winds over the weekend for much of northern and central Arizona.