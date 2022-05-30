New Mexico wildfire scar burn has forest officials worried

As more than 3,000 firefighters in northern New Mexico continue to battle the nation’s largest active wildfire, forest officials are worrying about future flash floods, landslides and destructive ash from the burn scar.

The 7-week-old Calf Canyon-Hermits Peak Fire is the largest in New Mexico history at near 315,000 acres.

It’s now half-contained and still burning in rugged terrain east of Santa Fe.

Crews also continue to battle a 5,700-acre wildfire on the Arizona-California border along with another blaze in southern Arizona.

In Colorado, air tankers and helicopters were helping fight a new fire burning in the southern part of the state.