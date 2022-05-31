© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

New group of Navajo wildland firefighters finish training, first courses since pandemic began

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 31, 2022 at 3:30 PM MST
File image: Navajo Nation Hotshot crew
U.S. Department of the Interior
/

A group of Navajo wildland firefighters has just completed their first training courses since the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020.

The Navajo-Hopi Observer reports 22 emergency firefighters with the Bureau of Indian Affairs Navajo Region went through the training. Employees with the Navajo Nation Fire Department and Natural Resource Law Enforcement agency also took the courses.

The firefighters are a traveling group that assist with wildland fire suppression activities and natural disaster relief efforts.

They train for stamina, survival skills, firefighting strategies and decision-making with classroom and field training.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News arizona newsstate and local newsNavajo NationhotshotsU.S. Department of InteriorWildland firefighters
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF