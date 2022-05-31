New group of Navajo wildland firefighters finish training, first courses since pandemic began

A group of Navajo wildland firefighters has just completed their first training courses since the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020.

The Navajo-Hopi Observer reports 22 emergency firefighters with the Bureau of Indian Affairs Navajo Region went through the training. Employees with the Navajo Nation Fire Department and Natural Resource Law Enforcement agency also took the courses.

The firefighters are a traveling group that assist with wildland fire suppression activities and natural disaster relief efforts.

They train for stamina, survival skills, firefighting strategies and decision-making with classroom and field training.