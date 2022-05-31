© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Vernon residents returned to Ready status because of wildfire

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 31, 2022 at 5:24 AM MST
Marshall Fire
Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests
/
Residents in the town of Vernon in eastern Arizona have been returned to Ready status because of a 24-acre wildfire northeast of Pinetop-Lakeside.

Residents in the town of Vernon in eastern Arizona have been returned to Ready status because of a 24-acre wildfire northeast of Pinetop-Lakeside.

The Marshall Fire was reported Monday on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests and prompted officials to place nearby residents in Set status to prepare for a possible evacuation.

According to Apache County Emergency Management and Preparedness, it’s now been 80% contained and the smoke has diminished in the area.

Aircraft dropped fire retardant Monday in an attempt to halt the blaze’s progress.

The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests, along with the Coconino, Kaibab and Prescott, are in heightened stage two fire restrictions that bas campfires and most other fire-causing activities in the forest.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News wildfireFire Season 2022Apache-Sitgreaves National ForestsLocal News
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF