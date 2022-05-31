Vernon residents returned to Ready status because of wildfire

Residents in the town of Vernon in eastern Arizona have been returned to Ready status because of a 24-acre wildfire northeast of Pinetop-Lakeside.

The Marshall Fire was reported Monday on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests and prompted officials to place nearby residents in Set status to prepare for a possible evacuation.

According to Apache County Emergency Management and Preparedness, it’s now been 80% contained and the smoke has diminished in the area.

Aircraft dropped fire retardant Monday in an attempt to halt the blaze’s progress.

The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests, along with the Coconino, Kaibab and Prescott, are in heightened stage two fire restrictions that bas campfires and most other fire-causing activities in the forest.