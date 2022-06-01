© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona lawmakers hear from election conspiracy theorists

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 1, 2022 at 4:44 AM MST
Arizona Republican lawmakers heard Tuesday from members of the Texas-based conservative group that provided research for a widely debunked documentary that alleges widespread voter fraud led to former President Donald Trump’s loss in the 2020 election.

Cell phone data analysis done by True the Vote was used by conservative filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza in his film “2000 Mules” to try to show that Democratic operatives were paid to illegally collect and drop off ballots in several battleground states.

Representatives from True the Vote presented their findings to eight Republican lawmakers in a livestreamed meeting at the Arizona Capitol, but they did not present new evidence to support their claims.

