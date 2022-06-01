© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona Senate Democrats force vote on gun background checks

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 1, 2022 at 5:08 AM MST
Arizona_Capitol_Museum_2014.jpg
Arizona Capitol
/
Democrats in the Arizona Senate forced a vote on legislation requiring background checks for any firearm purchase but it failed to pass.

Minority Democrats in the Arizona Senate forced a vote on legislation requiring background checks for any firearm purchase but it failed to pass.

Tuesday's procedural move came a week after a man armed with two AR-15-type rifles killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

The Democrats' effort would have closed the so-called gun show loophole that allows someone to buy a gun from a private party without the federal background check licensed gun dealers are required to perform.

Democrats pleaded for support for the measure, saying it would save lives. Republicans said it would not keep a criminal from getting a gun and would prevent law-abiding citizens from getting a firearm.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Arizona Legislaturegunsmass shootings
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press