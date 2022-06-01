© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Diné scholar and author Evangeline Parsons Yazzie has died at age 69

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 1, 2022 at 3:30 PM MST
File image: Evangeline Parsons Yazzie
Facebook
/

Diné author and scholar Evangeline Parsons Yazzie has died at the age of 69.

The Navajo-Hopi Observer reports Yazzie was originally from Hardrock, Arizona and was of the Water Flows Together Clan, born for Coyote Pass/ Jemez.

She was an acclaimed writer of children’s and young adult books written in the Navajo language. Her accolades include the International Reading Association’s Children’s Choices Book Award, the Notable Children’s Social Studies Trade Book Award, the Independent Publisher Book Awards for Non-fiction, and the Storytelling World Award.

Yazzie taught at Northern Arizona University for 24 years with a Master of Arts degree in Bilingual Multicultural Education and a Doctorate in Education focusing on Native Language Maintenance and Preservation.

Yazzie’s textbook Rediscovering the Navajo Language was adopted by the New Mexico State Department of Education in 2008, the first state in U.S. history to adopt an American Indian language textbook.

She will be laid to rest in Flagstaff, her longtime home.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News arizona newsstate and local newsDineNavajo NationNorthern Arizona UniversityIndigeneous People
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF