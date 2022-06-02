DPS seeking information about fatal crash near Camp Verde

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in finding a driver who was involved in a fatal crash on Interstate 17 last weekend.

On Saturday at about 1:10 a.m. a collision involving a gold Saturn Vue occurred near Camp Verde.

The driver, 19-year-old Charles Mann from Mesa, was killed and a passenger was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities are urging anyone who may have witnessed the crash or may have seen the Saturn before or after the collision to call their tip line at (602) 644-5805.