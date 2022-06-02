© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Historic steam railroad opening postponed due to New Mexico wildfire threat

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 2, 2022 at 2:52 PM MST
File image: historic New Mexico steam locomotive
The commission that oversees a historic steam railroad in northern New Mexico and southern Colorado has voted to delay opening its operating season by nearly three weeks because of the extreme wildfire threats in the region.

The Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad operates passenger trains on 64-miles of narrow-gauge tracks between Chama, New Mexico, and Antonito, Colorado. The two states own the railroad, which provides an economic boost to a five-county region.

The commission voted during an emergency meeting Wednesday to delay the opening from June 11 to July 1.

Thousands of firefighters are currently fighting major wildfires in New Mexico, including the largest in the state’s recorded history.

