Prescott sixth-grader makes final round of national spelling bee in Washington, D.C.

This year’s Arizona Spelling Bee Champion has made it to the final round of the national bee in Washington, D.C.

Aliyah Alpert a sixth-grader from Prescott advanced to the finals over the Memorial Day weekend nailing the word “nuciform”, a description for something nut-shaped.

Alpert, a home-schooled 11-year-old, is the only Arizona competitor at this year’s national championship, with the final round Thursday, June 2, 2022.

This was Alpert’s fourth straight year representing Yavapai County, and her third year competing at the state level.

The 2020 state spelling bee was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, a 13-year-old competitor from Utah was reinstated to the national bee after successfully appealing that he was denied relevant root information about the word “leucovorin” during Wednesday night's last semifinal round.