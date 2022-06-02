Utah's transgender athlete ban challenged in court by parents

Utah’s ban on transgender athletes playing on girls’ sports teams is being challenged in court. Two anonymous families who sued Tuesday said the ban wrongly keeps their children from playing the sports they love with their friends.

Similar suits have been filed in states including Idaho, West Virginia and Indiana.

Utah is one of more than a dozen states to pass such bans over the last two years, part of a wave of similar legislation across the country, including in Arizona.

Supporters say transgender athletes can have a physical advantage in girls’ sports. Still, there have been almost no cases of potential competitive advantages in K-12 sports in states passing bans.