Canadian hiker dies on Bright Angel Trail at Grand Canyon National Park

Officials at Grand Canyon National Park say a 41-year-old woman has died while hiking the Bright Angel Trail at the South Rim.

Authorities say they received a report of a hiker in distress on Thursday, June 2, 2022, above Three-Mile Resthouse. Bystanders said she was unresponsive and initiated CPR. National Park Service search and rescue personnel responded and assisted with resuscitation efforts, but they were unsuccessful.

The victim has been identified as Melanie Goodine from Ottawa, Ontario who was hiking out of the canyon after hiking to the Colorado River earlier that day.

An investigation is being conducted by NPS and the Coconino County Medical Examiner.