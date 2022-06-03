© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Engineer from Guadalajara to become first Mexican-born woman in space

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 3, 2022 at 2:38 PM MST
Katya Echazarreta will become the first Mexican-born woman and one of the youngest women in space when she and five others blast off from West Texas atop a New Shepard rocket for a 10-minute tourist flight launched by Blue Origin planned for launch on June 4, 2022.

A 26-year-old electrical and hardware engineer will become the first Mexican-born woman in space when she joins a diverse international crew for a 10-minute flight launched by Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin.

Katya Echazarreta is the first passenger sponsored by the nonprofit Space for Humanity and will become one of the youngest women to fly to space.

Another crew member on the flight is civil production engineer Victor Correa Hespanha. He will become the second Brazilian to fly to space.

The flight comes as Blue Origin competes with Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic for space tourism dollars and efforts aimed to increase diversity in space travel, which long has been dominated by white men.

