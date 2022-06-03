© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Trump backs Arizona candidate who echoes 2020 election lies

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 3, 2022 at 4:16 AM MST
Former president Donald Trump speaks during the Leadership Forum at the National Rifle Association Annual Meeting at the George R. Brown Convention Center Friday, May 27, 2022, in Houston. Trump endorsed investor Blake Masters in Arizona's crowded U.S. Senate primary Thursday, June 2, giving his blessing to another acolyte of tech investor Peter Thiel after his nod helped “Hillbilly Elegy” author JD Vance secure the GOP nomination in Ohio.

Donald Trump has endorsed investor Blake Masters in the crowded Republican Senate primary in Arizona.

Trump is citing Masters’ strident support for the former president’s lies about the 2020 election.

Trump calls Masters a “great modern-day thinker” and says Masters’ chief rival, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, has done nothing about the election fraud that Trump falsely claims cost him reelection.

Republicans hope the winner of the Aug. 2 primary can unseat Sen. Mark Kelly, who faces no major opposition for the Democratic nomination, and help flip control of the Senate back to the GOP.

KNAU and Arizona News Donald TrumpU.S. SenateMark Kelly2020 Electionvoting2022 Election
Associated Press
