Trump backs Arizona candidate who echoes 2020 election lies

Donald Trump has endorsed investor Blake Masters in the crowded Republican Senate primary in Arizona.

Trump is citing Masters’ strident support for the former president’s lies about the 2020 election.

Trump calls Masters a “great modern-day thinker” and says Masters’ chief rival, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, has done nothing about the election fraud that Trump falsely claims cost him reelection.

Republicans hope the winner of the Aug. 2 primary can unseat Sen. Mark Kelly, who faces no major opposition for the Democratic nomination, and help flip control of the Senate back to the GOP.