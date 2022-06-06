© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Judge rejects GOP lawyer's request to invalidate mail-in voting used by 90% of Arizona voters

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 6, 2022 at 3:57 PM MST
An Arizona judge has declined a request by the state Republican Party to block most mail-in ballots for the 2022 election, preserving the voting method used by the overwhelming majority of voters.

Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen ruled Monday that nothing in the Arizona Constitution prohibits the Legislature from allowing citizens to vote by mail.

The case is the latest piece of a multi-pronged effort by the Arizona Republican Party to roll back a system of no-excuse absentee voting that the GOP-controlled Legislature has built since 1991.

Associated Press
