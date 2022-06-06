© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo Nation police to assist after killing of White Mountain Apache officer

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published June 6, 2022 at 5:08 AM MST
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez speaks to tribal police officers. Ten Navajo officers were given the oath of office by a White Mountain Apache judge to patrol on the reservation after the recent death of White Mountain Apache Officer Adrian Lopez, Sr., in the line of duty.

A White Mountain Apache judge has administered the oath of office to 10 Navajo nation police officers to patrol and perform public safety duties on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation following last week’s shooting death of a tribal officer.

White Mountain Apache Officer Adrian Lopez, Sr. was shot and killed by a suspect during a traffic stop.

The Navajo officers began their first shift on Friday and will assist White Mountain police while they mourn the loss of Lopez.

The 35-year-old officer had stopped a vehicle in the town of Whiteriver during which an altercation occurred with the driver and he was killed.

The suspect was later shot and killed during a car chase and shootout with police.

Another White Mountain Apache Tribe officer was also wounded.

Navajo NationNavajo PoliceWhite Mountain Apache TribeLocal News
KNAU STAFF
