Navajo Nation police to assist after killing of White Mountain Apache officer

A White Mountain Apache judge has administered the oath of office to 10 Navajo nation police officers to patrol and perform public safety duties on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation following last week’s shooting death of a tribal officer.

White Mountain Apache Officer Adrian Lopez, Sr. was shot and killed by a suspect during a traffic stop.

The Navajo officers began their first shift on Friday and will assist White Mountain police while they mourn the loss of Lopez.

The 35-year-old officer had stopped a vehicle in the town of Whiteriver during which an altercation occurred with the driver and he was killed.

The suspect was later shot and killed during a car chase and shootout with police.

Another White Mountain Apache Tribe officer was also wounded.