Former Arizona Rep. and mass shooting survivor Gabby Giffords tells Congress to 'be bold' on gun reform

Eleven years after her own life was drastically altered by gun violence, former Arizona congresswoman Gabby Giffords stood in front of the Washington monument and once again lobbied Congress for stricter gun laws.

Her appearance came after yet another string of mass shootings in America.

She was surrounded Tuesday by more than 45,000 small vases of white and orange flowers representing each of the Americans killed by gun violence each year.

Giffords was shot in the head in a mass shooting in 2011 while speaking to a group of constituents at a grocery store in Tucson. Six people were killed, including a 9-year-old girl.

Giffords’ long-standing cause has renewed momentum due to a recent string of mass shootings around the country, including at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, a grocery store in Buffalo, New York and a funeral service in Racine, Wisconsin.