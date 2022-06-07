© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Former Arizona Rep. and mass shooting survivor Gabby Giffords tells Congress to 'be bold' on gun reform

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press,
KNAU STAFF
Published June 7, 2022 at 3:31 PM MST
Gabby Giffords
AP/Patrick Semansky
/
Former congresswoman and gun violence survivor Gabby Giffords stands among vases of flowers that make up the Gun Violence Memorial installation near the Washington Monument on the National Mall in Washington, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. The flowers are meant to represent the number of Americans who die from gun violence each year.

Eleven years after her own life was drastically altered by gun violence, former Arizona congresswoman Gabby Giffords stood in front of the Washington monument and once again lobbied Congress for stricter gun laws.

Her appearance came after yet another string of mass shootings in America.

She was surrounded Tuesday by more than 45,000 small vases of white and orange flowers representing each of the Americans killed by gun violence each year.

Giffords was shot in the head in a mass shooting in 2011 while speaking to a group of constituents at a grocery store in Tucson. Six people were killed, including a 9-year-old girl.

Giffords’ long-standing cause has renewed momentum due to a recent string of mass shootings around the country, including at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, a grocery store in Buffalo, New York and a funeral service in Racine, Wisconsin.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News arizona newsstate and local newsgun legislationmass shootingsGabby Giffords
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF