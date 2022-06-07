Health officials report first presumptive positive case of monkeypox in Arizona

State health officials say they’ve identified the first probable case of monkeypox in Arizona. A press release Tuesday from the Arizona Department of Health Services says a presumptive positive test was returned from the state’s public health lab. Confirmatory testing is underway at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Health officials say the case involves a man in his late-30s in Maricopa County. He is currently isolating and reportedly recovering.

Monkeypox is a viral illness that primarily spreads through skin-to-skin contact, but can also spread through respiratory droplets during prolonged, face-to-face contact. The World Health Organization says outbreaks in North America and Europe are primarily being spread through sexual contact.

Symptoms typically start with a fever, head and body aches, chills and exhaustion. A rash generally develops several days after the onset of fever. Most patients with Monkeypox fully recover without treatment.

Preventative measures include frequent hand washing, mask-wearing in indoor public areas and staying home when sick.

Arizona health officials say monkeypox is currently considered a rare disease in the U.S.