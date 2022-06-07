© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Health officials report first presumptive positive case of monkeypox in Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press,
KNAU STAFF
Published June 7, 2022 at 1:07 PM MST
Symptoms of the monkeypox virus are shown on a patient's hand, from a 2003 case in the U.S. In most instances, the disease causes fever and painful, pus-filled blisters. New cases in the United Kingdom, Spain and Portugal are spreading possibly through sexual contact, which had not previously been linked to monkeypox transmission.
Courtesy of CDC

State health officials say they’ve identified the first probable case of monkeypox in Arizona. A press release Tuesday from the Arizona Department of Health Services says a presumptive positive test was returned from the state’s public health lab. Confirmatory testing is underway at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Health officials say the case involves a man in his late-30s in Maricopa County. He is currently isolating and reportedly recovering.

Monkeypox is a viral illness that primarily spreads through skin-to-skin contact, but can also spread through respiratory droplets during prolonged, face-to-face contact. The World Health Organization says outbreaks in North America and Europe are primarily being spread through sexual contact.

Symptoms typically start with a fever, head and body aches, chills and exhaustion. A rash generally develops several days after the onset of fever. Most patients with Monkeypox fully recover without treatment.

Preventative measures include frequent hand washing, mask-wearing in indoor public areas and staying home when sick.

Arizona health officials say monkeypox is currently considered a rare disease in the U.S.

monkeypox
Associated Press
KNAU STAFF
