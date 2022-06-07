© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Tempe police officers allegedly watch a homeless man drown

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 7, 2022 at 5:06 AM MST
Bickings Tempe Town Lake
Tempe Police Department
/
A still from the body camera footage released by Tempe police showing the May 28, 2022 encounter between officers and Sean Bickings who allegedly jumped in Tempe Town Lake to evade officers and drowned.

Three Tempe police officers are under non-disciplinary administrative paid leave after allegedly not helping a homeless man who drowned in a man-made city lake.

Tempe police have released edited body camera footage from officers of the May 28 incident.

According to a transcript of the footage provided by the city, 34-year-old Sean Bickings told police he was drowning and begged officers for help.

They say Bickings apparently jumped into the lake in an attempt to evade police after officials did a background check and found three outstanding warrants.

Tempe officials have asked the Arizona Department of Public Safety to investigate the police response to the drowning.

Associated Press
