Tempe police officers allegedly watch a homeless man drown

Three Tempe police officers are under non-disciplinary administrative paid leave after allegedly not helping a homeless man who drowned in a man-made city lake.

Tempe police have released edited body camera footage from officers of the May 28 incident.

According to a transcript of the footage provided by the city, 34-year-old Sean Bickings told police he was drowning and begged officers for help.

They say Bickings apparently jumped into the lake in an attempt to evade police after officials did a background check and found three outstanding warrants.

Tempe officials have asked the Arizona Department of Public Safety to investigate the police response to the drowning.