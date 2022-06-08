Arizona set to execute Frank Atwood, who killed girl in 1984

An Arizona prisoner convicted in the 1984 killing of an 8-year-old girl is scheduled to be executed Wednesday.

It will be the state’s second execution since resuming its use of the death penalty in May after a nearly eight-year hiatus.

Frank Atwood is set to die by lethal injection Wednesday at the state prison in Florence for his murder conviction in the killing of Vicki Hoskinson.

If the execution goes ahead as planned, Atwood will be the second Arizona prisoner put to death in less than a month.

Arizona's halt to executions was blamed on difficulty obtaining lethal injection drugs and criticism that a 2014 execution was botched.