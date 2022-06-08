© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona set to execute Frank Atwood, who killed girl in 1984

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 8, 2022 at 4:25 AM MST
Frank Atwood
Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry via AP
Frank Atwood, an Arizona prisoner convicted in the 1984 killing of an 8-year-old girl, is scheduled to be executed Wednesday.

It will be the state’s second execution since resuming its use of the death penalty in May after a nearly eight-year hiatus.

Frank Atwood is set to die by lethal injection Wednesday at the state prison in Florence for his murder conviction in the killing of Vicki Hoskinson.

If the execution goes ahead as planned, Atwood will be the second Arizona prisoner put to death in less than a month.

Arizona's halt to executions was blamed on difficulty obtaining lethal injection drugs and criticism that a 2014 execution was botched.

KNAU and Arizona News death penaltyArizona Department of Corrections Re-entry and Rehabilitationcrime
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press