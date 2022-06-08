© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Damage estimates climb from massive New Mexico wildfire

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF,
Associated Press
Published June 8, 2022 at 4:40 AM MST
New Mexico's Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, middle, meets with local officials as she surveys wildfire damage in Mora County, N.M., Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Gov. Lujan Grisham says the destruction caused by the largest wildfire burning in the U.S. has been devastating for thousands of residents, saying their lives have been forever disrupted and altered. The largest blaze has charred close to 500 square miles over the past two months.

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham says the destruction caused by the largest wildfire burning in the U.S. has been devastating for thousands of residents.

The governor surveyed the damage in Mora County Tuesday and met with local officials and homeowners whose lives have been forever disrupted and altered.

Lujan Grisham is preparing for a visit with President Joe Biden Saturday who’ll stop in the state for a briefing on the fires and recovery efforts.

The Calf Canyon-Hermits Peak Fire started in early April and has burned more than 318,000 acres becoming New Mexico’s largest wildfire in recorded history.

Much criticism has been levied against the federal government for the prescribed burns that ignited the fire that’s burned for two months.

It’s now 65% contained.

KNAU STAFF
Associated Press
