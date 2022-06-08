Damage estimates climb from massive New Mexico wildfire

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham says the destruction caused by the largest wildfire burning in the U.S. has been devastating for thousands of residents.

The governor surveyed the damage in Mora County Tuesday and met with local officials and homeowners whose lives have been forever disrupted and altered.

Lujan Grisham is preparing for a visit with President Joe Biden Saturday who’ll stop in the state for a briefing on the fires and recovery efforts.

The Calf Canyon-Hermits Peak Fire started in early April and has burned more than 318,000 acres becoming New Mexico’s largest wildfire in recorded history.

Much criticism has been levied against the federal government for the prescribed burns that ignited the fire that’s burned for two months.

It’s now 65% contained.