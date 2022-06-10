© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona egg producer halts farm tours, increases biosecurity to protect against possible avian flu outbreak

Published June 10, 2022 at 2:01 PM MST
Arizona egg producer Hickman Family Farms has opted to stop tours and double check its biosecurity program to minimize the chance of a bird flu outbreak.

This week, state health officials confirmed the first cases in the Southwest of a bird flu that has led to the deaths of 37 million birds on commercial farms in the central and eastern U.S.

Arizona Game and Fish officials announced this week that the disease was present in three wild cormorants that had been found dead in a park in the Phoenix suburb of Scottsdale. The agency says the disease has not yet been found in any domestic birds or in commercial operations.

Hickman Family Farms has about 2 million egg-laying chickens in Arizona, California and Colorado.

