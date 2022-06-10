Navajo Nation First Lady co-hosts animal welfare summit

Navajo Nation First Lady Phefelia Nez co-hosted a collaborative animal welfare summit this week. Along with the Navajo Nation Division of Natural Resources and Best Friends Animal Society, the First Lady addressed the need to bring together various animal humane organizations to develop a coordinated response to animal welfare on the Navajo Nation.

The two-day summit at the Twin Arrows Casino and Resort included working groups on topics such as Navajo culture, animal control programs, veterinary care, animal homelessness and overpopulation, shelters, pet adoptions, and spay and neuter efforts on the Navajo Nation.

According to Navajo Nation Wildlife Law Enforcement, animal control officers collect an average of 135 stray animals a week.

In a press release, First Lady Nez voiced her appreciation for those who attended the summit, saying they now have a collective understanding of the Navajo way of life and teachings of animal stewardship.

For more information regarding animal services on the Navajo Nation, visit the Navajo Nation Animal Control Program at https://www.nndfw.org/AnimalControl.htm, or the Navajo Nation Veterinary Management at https://www.navajoveterinaryprogram.com.