Tennessee woman dies in Grand Canyon on a commercial river trip

Officials at Grand Canyon National Park officials say a Tennessee woman has died while on a Colorado River trip.

On Saturday dispatchers received call that 47-year-old Sheetal Patel, who a passenger on a commercial trip, had fallen into the river.

Trip guides reached her by boat and pulled her from the river to begin CPR.

Park Service rescue personnel responded and assisted with resuscitation efforts but were unsuccessful.

Park rangers were flown in by helicopter and pronounced Patel dead.

According to officials, she was cooling off along Pipe Creek Beach when she was caught by the current in the river.

Patel had hiked into the canyon to meet the river trip at Phantom Ranch and was starting a multi-day trip.

An investigation is being conducted by the Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner.