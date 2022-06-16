© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Phoenix WNBA star Brittney Griner's detention in Russia extended for third time

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 16, 2022 at 2:47 PM MST
WNBA star Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia for allegedly transporting hash oil. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
/
AP
WNBA star Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia for allegedly transporting hash oil. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

U.S. basketball star for the Phoenix Mercury Brittney Griner will remain in Russian custody through at least July 2 after her detention was extended for a third time. That’s according to Russian state-run media.

The report gave no timeline for Griner’s trial, but cited a top Russian diplomat as saying she will not be considered for detainee swaps until her case has been investigated.

The 31-year-old WNBA center and Olympic gold medalist was arrested in February on suspicion of drug smuggling after Russian airport authorities claimed to have found cannabis products in her luggage.

Her supporters have expressed concern that Moscow will use her as a bargaining chip amid tensions over its war in Ukraine.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News arizona newsstate and local newsBrittney GrinerRussiaWNBAphoenix mercury
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press