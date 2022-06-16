Phoenix WNBA star Brittney Griner's detention in Russia extended for third time

U.S. basketball star for the Phoenix Mercury Brittney Griner will remain in Russian custody through at least July 2 after her detention was extended for a third time. That’s according to Russian state-run media.

The report gave no timeline for Griner’s trial, but cited a top Russian diplomat as saying she will not be considered for detainee swaps until her case has been investigated.

The 31-year-old WNBA center and Olympic gold medalist was arrested in February on suspicion of drug smuggling after Russian airport authorities claimed to have found cannabis products in her luggage.

Her supporters have expressed concern that Moscow will use her as a bargaining chip amid tensions over its war in Ukraine.