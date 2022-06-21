© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Coconino County to begin offering COVID-19 vaccines for kids 6 months and older

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 21, 2022 at 7:46 AM MST
Coconino County health officials plan to offer COVID-19 vaccinations beginning Wednesday for infants and young children.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention along with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines for children 6 months and older.

The CDC recommends two doses of the Moderna vaccine spaced four weeks apart for children six months to five years. Three doses of the Pfizer vaccine are recommended for ages six months to four years, the first two doses spaced three weeks apart and the third dose at least two months later.

The Coconino County Health and Human Services COVID-19 clinic will offer both vaccines Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from noon to 4:30 at no cost.

Appointments for infants and young children and for other eligible age groups are available in English and Spanish at www.coconino.az.gov/covid19.

To find the latest information on COVID-19 vaccinations for infants and young children from the CDC, please click here: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/planning/children.html#covid19-vax-recommendations.

