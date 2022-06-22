© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Republican calls push to overturn 2020 'juvenile'

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 22, 2022 at 1:11 PM MST
Bowers Jan 6
AP
/
Rusty Bowers, Arizona state House Speaker, at the June 21, 2022 hearing of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Arizona's Republican House speaker says calls from top advisers to former President Donald Trump to help overturn the former president's 2020 election loss were unsupported, unwise and a “juvenile” effort.

Speaker Rusty Bowers is among a series of state election officials set to testify Tuesday before the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection where Trump backers tried to stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.

Bowers said Monday that the unsupported claims that Trump lost because of fraud attacked a bedrock principal of American democracy.

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani tried to persuade Bowers to help replace Arizona's Biden electors with those backing Trump, but Bowers refused.

Associated Press
