Flagstaff to end sandbag efforts for Museum Fire flood area

The City of Flagstaff will end its Museum Fire flood area sandbag efforts in the coming weeks throughout the Sunnyside and Grandview neighborhoods.

According to officials, residents are encouraged to pick up any sandbagging materials as soon as possible.

Pallets of sandbags as well as dumpsters for cinders and empty sandbags will be taken away by the end of the month as monsoon rains are expected to increase.

In addition, the city’s flood area service request line will stop taking calls on Fri, July 1.

Those unable to repair their sandbag mitigation or who are elderly or disabled are asked to call (928) 213-2102.

The 2019 Museum Fire burned almost 2,000 acres through the Spruce Wash Watershed and caused major flooding last summer in several parts of Flagstaff.