Governors announce ‘West Coast offense’ to protect abortion

The Democratic governors of California, Washington and Oregon on Friday vowed to protect reproductive rights and help women who travel to the West Coast seeking abortions following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The three states issued a joint “multi-state commitment” pledging to work together to defend patients and medical professionals providing reproductive health care.

They also vowed to “protect against judicial and local law enforcement cooperation with out of-state investigations, inquiries, and arrests” regarding abortions performed in their states.