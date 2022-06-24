© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Governors announce ‘West Coast offense’ to protect abortion

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 24, 2022 at 2:54 PM MST
California Gov. Gavin Newsom, shown here earlier this month, has explained how the state will decide to lift restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
AP, file
/
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is among three western Democratic governors who vowed Friday to protect reproductive rights and help women who travel to the West Coast seeking abortions following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The Democratic governors of California, Washington and Oregon on Friday vowed to protect reproductive rights and help women who travel to the West Coast seeking abortions following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The three states issued a joint “multi-state commitment” pledging to work together to defend patients and medical professionals providing reproductive health care.

They also vowed to “protect against judicial and local law enforcement cooperation with out of-state investigations, inquiries, and arrests” regarding abortions performed in their states.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News abortioncaliforniaU.S. Supreme Court
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press