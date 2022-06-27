© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Dueling narratives of Arizona protests ended with tear gas

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 27, 2022 at 12:51 PM MST
Phoenix Roe v. Wade Protest
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin
/
Protesters shout as they join thousands marching around the Arizona Capitol after the Supreme Court decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion decision Friday, June 24, 2022, in Phoenix. The Supreme Court on Friday stripped away women’s constitutional protections for abortion, a fundamental and deeply personal change for Americans' lives after nearly a half-century under Roe v. Wade. The court’s overturning of the landmark court ruling is likely to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

Protests outside the Arizona Capitol over the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade that ended with a volley of tear gas are being described as either peaceful or driven by anarchists intent on destruction.

Republican Senate President Karen Fann issued a news release describing it as a thwarted insurrection, while protesters called it a violent overreaction by police who they said acted without warning or justification.

As many as 8,000 people gathered Friday night, most peacefully protesting the court decision.

But some began banging on the windows and glass doors of the state Senate.

State police say they believed they were trying to break in so they used tear gas. No arrests or injuries were reported.

