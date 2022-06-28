© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

University of Arizona to waive tuition for in-state Native American undergrads

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 28, 2022 at 2:32 PM MST
UA Native Grads
Chris Richards/University of Arizona
/
Graduates listen to speakers at the convocation ceremony for Native American Student Affairs on May 6, 2022.

The University of Arizona will provide tuition-free education for Native American undergraduates in the state.

U of A on Monday said the program is the first of its kind for a public Arizona university and will cover tuition and fees for full-time undergrads from the state’s 22 federally recognized tribes on its main campus in Tucson.

The program begins in the fall and applies to all new and continuing students.

It’s being funded through a reallocation of financial aid funds.

To be eligible, students must provide tribal identification and fill out the free application for federal student aid.

According to the university, more than 400 students enrolled at U of A meet the requirements for the tuition waiver.

University officials say serving Native American tribes and students is part of its strategic plan.

University of Arizona native americans education Indigeneous People
KNAU STAFF
