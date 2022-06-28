University of Arizona to waive tuition for in-state Native American undergrads

The University of Arizona will provide tuition-free education for Native American undergraduates in the state.

U of A on Monday said the program is the first of its kind for a public Arizona university and will cover tuition and fees for full-time undergrads from the state’s 22 federally recognized tribes on its main campus in Tucson.

The program begins in the fall and applies to all new and continuing students.

It’s being funded through a reallocation of financial aid funds.

To be eligible, students must provide tribal identification and fill out the free application for federal student aid.

According to the university, more than 400 students enrolled at U of A meet the requirements for the tuition waiver.

University officials say serving Native American tribes and students is part of its strategic plan.