KNAU and Arizona News

US makes more wildfire recovery aid available for New Mexico

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 28, 2022 at 2:08 PM MST
Biden New Mexico
AP Photo/Evan Vucci
/
President Joe Biden speaks during a briefing on the New Mexico wildfires at the New Mexico State Emergency Operations Center, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Santa Fe, N.M.

U.S. President Joe Biden is authorizing an increase in federal funding for debris removal and other emergency measures being taken as a result of the historic start to the wildfire season in New Mexico.

The additional assistance comes through an amended disaster declaration signed by the president Monday.

The wildfire still smoldering in northern New Mexico grew to become the largest burning in the U.S. after it was sparked in April by two planned government burns meant to reduce wildfire danger.

Now, officials are warning of post-fire flooding from burn scars in New Mexico and neighboring Arizona amid the strong start to the Southwest's summer rainy season.

Joe Biden wildfire Fire Season 2022 New Mexico
Associated Press
