Ducey OKs $18B budget upping school, infrastructure spending

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed into law his eighth and final state budget.

The governor on Tuesday gave his blessing to an $18 billion spending plan that uses a record surplus to invest in education and infrastructure while lowering debts and preparing for an economic downturn.

The massive spending plan marks a stark change in fortunes for a governor who took office in 2015 amid historic deficits that forced deep cuts to public services.

It passed the House and Senate last week with overwhelming bipartisan support for the first time in years.