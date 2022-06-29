© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
KNAU and Arizona News

Ducey OKs $18B budget upping school, infrastructure spending

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 29, 2022 at 11:41 AM MST
AP, file
On Tuesday, June 28, 2022, Ducey signed into law his eighth and final state budget, an $18 billion spending plan that uses a record surplus to invest in education and infrastructure while lowering state debt and preparing for an economic downtown.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed into law his eighth and final state budget.

The governor on Tuesday gave his blessing to an $18 billion spending plan that uses a record surplus to invest in education and infrastructure while lowering debts and preparing for an economic downturn.

The massive spending plan marks a stark change in fortunes for a governor who took office in 2015 amid historic deficits that forced deep cuts to public services.

It passed the House and Senate last week with overwhelming bipartisan support for the first time in years.

