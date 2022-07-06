Coconino National Forest wants public feedback on additional proposed Red Rock Pass sites

The Forest Service is soliciting public feedback regarding six new potential sites for fee-based Red Rock Passes on the Coconino National Forest.

Officials with the Red Rock Ranger District Recreation Program say the heavily used sites will need extra personnel to patrol the areas for public safety, as well as twice daily restroom cleanings. The proposed fees will help maintain facilities and recreation areas.

The proposed sites include Verde Valley-based trails, Bell Trail, Fay Canyon Trail, Mescal Trail and Dry Creek Trail. The Lava River Cave would be the first Flagstaff-based trail to accept a Red Rock Pass or a $5 one-time fee.

In 2004, Congress passed the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act allowing national forests to charge operation and maintenance fees at certain sites. The areas must include information boards, bathrooms, trash cans, regular patrols, picnic tables and parking.

There are currently 20 sites in and around Sedona that require a Red Rock Pass.

The public comment period is currently open and will close on August 31, 2022.