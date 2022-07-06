New poll shows growing majority in U.S. want government to prioritize reproductive rights

A new poll finds a growing percentage of Americans want the federal government to prioritize reproductive rights and abortion care in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll finds 22% of U.S. adults name abortion or women’s rights in an open-ended question as one of five problems they want the government to work on. That’s nearly tripled since December.

The poll, which included interviews conducted before and after the Supreme Court’s ruling, finds prioritization of the issues grew sharply following the decision. That’s especially true among Democrats and those who support abortion access