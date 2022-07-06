© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

New poll shows growing majority in U.S. want government to prioritize reproductive rights

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 6, 2022 at 5:14 AM MST
Phoenix Roe v. Wade Protest
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin
/
Protesters shout as they join thousands marching around the Arizona Capitol after the Supreme Court decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion decision Friday, June 24, 2022, in Phoenix. The Supreme Court on Friday stripped away women’s constitutional protections for abortion, a fundamental and deeply personal change for Americans' lives after nearly a half-century under Roe v. Wade. The court’s overturning of the landmark court ruling is likely to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

A new poll finds a growing percentage of Americans want the federal government to prioritize reproductive rights and abortion care in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll finds 22% of U.S. adults name abortion or women’s rights in an open-ended question as one of five problems they want the government to work on. That’s nearly tripled since December.

The poll, which included interviews conducted before and after the Supreme Court’s ruling, finds prioritization of the issues grew sharply following the decision. That’s especially true among Democrats and those who support abortion access

