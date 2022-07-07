AZ Supreme Court won't fast-track Attorney General election rules appeal

The Arizona Supreme Court is refusing to fast-track an appeal from Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich after a judge sided with Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs over election rules.

The decision means an updated 2019 election manual will likely remain in place for the general election.

A Yavapai County judge last month rejected Brnovich’s effort to order Hobbs to do a major rewrite of a nearly 300-page document she wrote last year that tells county election officials how to manage elections. Brnovich refused to approve it. The judge said Brnovich waited too long to sue over issues with her new rules.

The Supreme Court rejected a direct appeal on Wednesday, saying the case did meet the standards for bypassing normal court rules.