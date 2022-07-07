Victim in Fourth of July jet ski accident on Colorado River dies of injuries

Bullhead City authorities say a California man has died from injuries sustained in a jet ski accident on the Arizona side of the Colorado River.

Police say 43-year-old Ricardo Aponte Almanza of Corona died Wednesday afternoon at University Medical Center in Las Vegas.

He was one of four people injured on the Fourth of July after being struck by a jet ski.

The driver, a 26-year-old Las Vegas woman, reportedly lost control of the rented jet ski, veering into an area designated for swimming only.

All four victims were swimmers. They were all taken to a hospital in Bullhead City hospital. Almanza was later flown to a Nevada trauma center where he died two days later.