© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Victim in Fourth of July jet ski accident on Colorado River dies of injuries

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published July 7, 2022 at 2:34 PM MST
ambulance.jpeg

Bullhead City authorities say a California man has died from injuries sustained in a jet ski accident on the Arizona side of the Colorado River.

Police say 43-year-old Ricardo Aponte Almanza of Corona died Wednesday afternoon at University Medical Center in Las Vegas.

He was one of four people injured on the Fourth of July after being struck by a jet ski.

The driver, a 26-year-old Las Vegas woman, reportedly lost control of the rented jet ski, veering into an area designated for swimming only.

All four victims were swimmers. They were all taken to a hospital in Bullhead City hospital. Almanza was later flown to a Nevada trauma center where he died two days later.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News arizona newsstate and local newsBullhead Citycolorado riverJet-skier