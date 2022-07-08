© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Ducey sings bill criminalizing filming of police activity from less than 8ft away

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 8, 2022 at 2:27 PM MST
police.jpg
Google Images
/

Gov. Ducey signed a bill Wednesday criminalizing the filming of police activity by civilians from less than 8ft away.

Arizona state Representative John Kavanagh sponsored the bill, which he says will help officers do their jobs free of distractions or harm.

It would also prevent bystanders from getting too close to potentially dangerous encounters, according to the Arizona Republic.

Critics say the bill violates the First Amendment and gives police officers too much discretion.

The law has exceptions including for those stopped by police in traffic and when the person filming is being questioned by authorities.

It goes into effect September 24, 2022.
Violators would face a misdemeanor charge and up to 30 days in jail if they ignore a verbal warning.

A previous draft of the bill banned anyone within 15 feet from recording police activity.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News arizona newsstate and local newspolicefilm
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF