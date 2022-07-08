Volunteers urgently needed to fill sandbags for Flagstaff neighborhoods below wildfire scars

Coconino County’s Flood Control District is making an urgent request for volunteers to help fill and place sandbags in neighborhoods below recent wildfires to mitigate the threat of post-fire flooding.

Particularly vulnerable areas include the Timberline, Wupatki Trails, Fernwood and Doney Park areas.

Volunteer sandbag events begin this Saturday, July 9, and will continue through at least July 17. The United Way will organize the effort. Officials anticipate the need for 800-thousand sandbags as soon as possible.

Volunteers will be assigned primarily to filling, tying, and stacking sandbags for pickup. Volunteer registration and information is on the United Way’s website, www.uwna.volunteerhub.com.

Requirements for all volunteers are:

• Must be at least 14 years of age

• Must be able to lift 35 pounds / 16 kilograms

• Must be wearing closed toe shoes – no sandals

• Please bring heavy duty work gloves, hat, sunscreen, and a refillable water bottle

• Long-sleeve t-shirts are also recommended for sun protection outdoors

With very little monsoon activity forecasted for the Schultz-Pipeline Flood Area for the through this weekend, Coconino County officials say this is an opportunity to for neighbors to help neighbors by producing sandbags as well as assisting with placing sandbags at the homes of elderly and the disabled.

For the most up to date flood mitigation exhibits and risk assessments, as well as very important information about constructing proper sandbag walls and securing flood insurance can be found online at:

https://www.coconino.az.gov/2926/SchultzPipeline-Flood-Area.