Cottonwood car chase suspect arrested

Authorities in northern Arizona say a woman who was allegedly driving erratically on a revoked driver’s license has been arrested following a police chase through three cities and towns.

Sedona police say they received numerous calls about the driver Saturday and unsuccessfully attempted a traffic stop.

74-year-old Laura Duffy from New York reportedly ran a red light in Cottonwood and drove the wrong way on State Route 89A before crossing into Clarkdale where that town’s police picked up the chase.

She was finally arrested after police used stop sticks to deflate two tires.

Cottonwood police say Duffy has been booked into jail on suspicion of felony flight, aggravated assault on law enforcement, endangerment, criminal damage, resisting arrest and several criminal traffic violations.