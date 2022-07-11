© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Firefighters make progress on Mesa Fire burning on Apache-Sitgreaves

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 11, 2022 at 6:55 AM MST
Officials with the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest continue to fight the Mesa Fire on the Black Mesa Ranger District.

It was reported by a Forest Service lookout on July 3rd, the result of a lightning strike. It’s currently 650 acres and is 15% contained.

The Mesa Fire is burning in rugged terrain near Deer Lake Canyon, a steep canyon that runs into Chevelon Canyon. Firefighters are using an indirect strategy because of the steepness, utilizing existing roads and easier terrain to support suppression activities.

Smoke is expected to be visible in the coming days, particularly from Hwy 260 and the community of Forest Lakes.

The public is advised to avoid the area if possible for safety and firefighter access.

KNAU and Arizona News arizona newsstate and local newsFire Season 2022Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest
