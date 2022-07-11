Firefighters make progress on Mesa Fire burning on Apache-Sitgreaves

Officials with the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest continue to fight the Mesa Fire on the Black Mesa Ranger District.

It was reported by a Forest Service lookout on July 3rd, the result of a lightning strike. It’s currently 650 acres and is 15% contained.

The Mesa Fire is burning in rugged terrain near Deer Lake Canyon, a steep canyon that runs into Chevelon Canyon. Firefighters are using an indirect strategy because of the steepness, utilizing existing roads and easier terrain to support suppression activities.

Smoke is expected to be visible in the coming days, particularly from Hwy 260 and the community of Forest Lakes.

The public is advised to avoid the area if possible for safety and firefighter access.