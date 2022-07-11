© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Struggling Latino students should be priority, leaders say

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 11, 2022 at 1:43 PM MST
AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio, File
Christine Montoya, 13, listens as history teacher Wendy Leighton discusses the Salem witch trials with her students at Monte del Sol Charter School, Dec. 3, 2021, in Santa Fe, N.M. A new report on Latino student access released, Monday, July 11, 2022, by UnidosUS says students of color and low-income students faced the most daunting challenges during the pandemic because of problems like lack of internet access at home.

Leaders with the United States' largest Hispanic civil rights and advocacy group say Latino students should be a federal funding priority after falling behind during the coronavirus pandemic despite making notable educational gains in recent decades.

A report on Latino student access released Monday by UnidosUS at its annual gathering says students of color and low-income students faced the most daunting challenges during the pandemic because of problems like lack of internet access at home.

Leaders with the group formerly known as the National Council of La Raza noted that large amounts of federal pandemic money were directed to schools.

Associated Press
