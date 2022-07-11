Struggling Latino students should be priority, leaders say

Leaders with the United States' largest Hispanic civil rights and advocacy group say Latino students should be a federal funding priority after falling behind during the coronavirus pandemic despite making notable educational gains in recent decades.

A report on Latino student access released Monday by UnidosUS at its annual gathering says students of color and low-income students faced the most daunting challenges during the pandemic because of problems like lack of internet access at home.

Leaders with the group formerly known as the National Council of La Raza noted that large amounts of federal pandemic money were directed to schools.