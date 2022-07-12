Man who dated Arizona teacher to be sentenced in her murder

A man who killed an Arizona elementary school teacher after she bailed him out of jail is expected to spend the rest of his life in prison.

Charlie Malzahn pleaded guilty in June to first-degree murder and other charges in the death of Cathryn Gorospe.

The 32-year-old is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday in Coconino County Superior Court.

Prosecutors agreed to drop capital punishment as a sentencing option.

The 44-year-old Gorospe went missing in October 2017 after posting bond for Malzahn.

She hoped to help him curb drug addictions and straighten out his life.

Instead, he stabbed her multiple times.

Gorospe's family has said she always saw the best in everyone.