Trump to stump for Arizona Republican candidates this weekend in Prescott Valley

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 12, 2022 at 6:26 AM MST
File image: Donald Trump and Kari Lake
Kari Lake campaign/Facebook
Former President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Prescott Valley this Saturday to endorse Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and U.S. Senate hopeful Blake Masters.

Trump’s ‘Save America’ political action committee says he will deliver remarks at the Findlay Toyota Center Saturday afternoon. It will be his second appearance in Arizona this year.

Trump has repeatedly called out Republican Governor Doug Ducey for refusing to overturn the 2020 election outcome in Arizona, which President Joe Biden won by a narrow margin.

After the election, Ducey was videotaped sending Trump’s calls to voicemail while he signed the papers certifying Biden’s win.

Ducey has publicly endorsed Kari Lake’s Republican opponent in the race for governor, Karrin Taylor Robson, further escalating the tension between himself and the 45th U.S. president.

