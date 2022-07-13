© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Early voting underway in Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published July 13, 2022 at 6:47 AM MST
Early voting has begun for Arizona’s August 2nd Primary Election.

In Coconino County, the Recorder’s Office mailed out more than 47,000 early ballots to voters on the active voting list.

The election is a partisan primary. Voters who are registered as independent, with no party affiliation, or an unrecognized political party, were sent notices in May informing them they should indicate which political party ballot they want to receive.

If notices aren’t returned, the Recorder’s Office can’t mail early ballots. Those who haven’t specified a party ballot may do so online at www.coconino.az.gov/elections, or by calling the Coconino County Recorder’s Office.

