AZ Attorney General Brnovich wants court to unblock abortion ban

Arizona’s Republican attorney general wants a court in Pima County to lift an injunction blocking enforcement of a law that bans all abortions except when the life of the mother is at risk.

Wednesday's filing from Attorney General Mark Brnovich seeks to remove the order in place since shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 1973′s Roe v. Wade case that abortions are a constitutional right.

The newly conservative high court overturned that decision last month, leaving it again to the states to decide how to regulate abortions.

Arizona’s near-total ban on abortions has been on the books since at least 1901, and Brnovich said with Roe overturned it should now be enforceable.